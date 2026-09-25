DHL Express is raising its prices in the new year

COURIER DHL EXPRESS is increasing its rates from 1 January 2027.

The average increase in Ireland will be 5.9%.

DHL is one of the leading couriers in Ireland. It is the courier of choice for many leading brands, including cosmetics retailer SpaceNK.

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The international delivery giant said it raises its prices each year to account for inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations, as well as “industry-specific cost developments”.

As a business that operates in more than 220 counties and territories, it is influenced by developments across global markets, it said.

Its cost structure “continues to be affected by factors such as energy costs, compliance requirements, and administrative expenses related to evolving customs, regulatory, and security measures introduced by national and international authorities,” a spokesperson said.

Ongoing labour market pressures in “many countries” were also cited as a contributory factor increasing operational costs.

DHL Express Ireland’s chief executive Mike Farrell said the price adjustment will enable the company to “maintain the high level of service and reliability out customers expect”.