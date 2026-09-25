Six-year-old Lian Yunzhi can solve a cube in an average of just over four seconds Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Can you solve a Rubik’s cube?

Be honest.
10.33am, 25 Sep 2026
2.0k
14

A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL from China has broken a Rubik’s cube world record.

Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3x3 world record twice this month at two World Cube Association competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou.

Yunzhi can solve a cube in an average of just over four seconds – a time that would put even those able to complete one to shame.

That said, solving a Rubik’s cube at all is no easy feat for many people.

So, we’re asking: Can you solve a Rubik’s cube?


Poll Results:

No (809)
Yes (169)
I have before, but I'm not sure if I could now (165)
I've never tried to, so... maybe? (59)

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