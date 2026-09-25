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A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL from China has broken a Rubik’s cube world record.
Lian Yunzhi broke the women’s 3x3x3 world record twice this month at two World Cube Association competitions in Wuhan and Guangzhou.
Yunzhi can solve a cube in an average of just over four seconds – a time that would put even those able to complete one to shame.
That said, solving a Rubik’s cube at all is no easy feat for many people.
So, we’re asking: Can you solve a Rubik’s cube?
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