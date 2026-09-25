File photo Alamy
Carrigeen

Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
8.36am, 25 Sep 2026
1.9k

A TEENAGER HAS been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Kilkenny.

The crash happened on the N24 near Aglish South, Carrigeen, Co Kilkenny at about 12.05am on Friday.

The teenage driver was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are asking road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and who were in the area between 11.30pm on Thursday and 12.10am on Friday to make it available to investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Taoiseach speaks at the UN, Jason Knight says Israel game shouldn’t go ahead and Trump hosts Xi Jinping
1 hr ago
440
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie