Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Kilkenny

A TEENAGER HAS been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Kilkenny.

The crash happened on the N24 near Aglish South, Carrigeen, Co Kilkenny at about 12.05am on Friday.

The teenage driver was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are asking road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and who were in the area between 11.30pm on Thursday and 12.10am on Friday to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.