Actor Hannah Einbinder said she hopes her arrest at Netanyahu protest draws attention to Gaza

ACTORS SUSAN SARANDON and Hannah Einbinder were among a reported 100 people detained by police in New York on Thursday during a protest against the Israeli prime minister.

Einbinder, who is known for her role in Hacks, said she hopes her arrest draws attention to the “devastating genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Palestine and Southern Lebanon”.

Images showed the stars at the protest as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was readying to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Protesters at the demonstration, which was organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, held banners that read “Stop Arming Israel” and “End the Genocide.”

In an Instagram story, Einbinder said: “To the settler attacks, the home demolitions, the bombing of people as they sleep; to the crimes that happen every single day but garner almost no international press coverage.”

“The US government has the power to bring an end to all of this killing, pillaging, and land theft, yet instead it chooses to welcome the butcher of Gaza with open arms.”

“The fact that the orchestrator of all this bloodshed is roaming freely in our cities is an indictment of both Republicans and Democrats who enable and protect architects of genocide like Netanyahu.”

The New York Post reported Einbinder had been frog-marched from the protest.

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder handcuffed at Netanyahu protests outside NYC U.N.



🎥: https://t.co/EfLFqnJy03 pic.twitter.com/i9rECbv8gR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2026

Pictures show Sarandon wearing a t-shirt which said: ‘Fund people not bombs’.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said officers had responded to reports of an “unscheduled demonstration” where people were blocking an intersection.

They said: “Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued… warnings, advising participants that they should leave. They continued to block the intersection. Multiple individuals who didn’t comply were taken into custody.”

Jewish Voice for Peace said on social media that over 100 people had been arrested.

“Over 400 people held a mass sit-in outside the UN demanding an end to the genocide and an end to US military funding to Israel,” the organisation said on X.

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“We refuse to stand by while war criminals are given a platform to speak and while our government spends billions on war.”

Sarandon is no stranger to protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. The US actress told journalists at the Venice Film Festival this month that she was losing work because of her outspoken views.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that’s the power structure,” she said.

“I think there has been a change in terms of the understanding of the situation and the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings towards me.

“But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m okay,” she added.

Susan Sarandon, centre, and other demonstrators ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dozens of delegates at the UN General Assembly walked out en masse as Netanyahu took to the podium to deliver his address in New York.

Ireland’s delegation did not participate in the walkout.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “Ireland has been represented in the UN General Assembly for all national statements during High-Level Week, even when these are being delivered by representatives of governments with which we vehemently disagree.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin used his address at the UN General Assembly this year to highlight the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and to also draw attention to human rights violations in other parts of the world.

In a wide-ranging speech, the Taoiseach reaffirmed Ireland’s support of Ukraine against Russia, called out the rollback of women’s rights and LGBTQ rights in parts of the world, and drew attention to what he described as the “forgotten war” in Sudan.

Towards the end of his speech, he spoke about Gaza as well as Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank.

While he welcomed the US-led peace plan agreed last October, he made the point that the reality on the ground for Gazans has not changed, as Israeli strikes continue and humanitarian aid remains blocked.

“Civilians continue to suffer. We, the collective international community, have failed Palestine,” he told the 81st General Assembly in New York.

With additional reporting from AFP.