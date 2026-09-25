Poll: What did you make of the new season of Slow Horses?

SLOW HORSES IS back on Apple TV for a sixth season, and the quirky MI5 agents are in trouble as usual.

In the latest season, Jackson Lamb, River Cartwright and co face a particularly deadly threat.

As we told you on Best of the Box last week in our review:

After six seasons, you might think we’d tire of seeing the Slow Horses being undermined by MI5, under threat from various dangers, and being shouted at by the frustrating yet smart Jackson Lamb. But we can’t help but love these underdog characters, who make us fiercely root for them thanks to their blend of whipsmart humour, dogged focus, and commitment to riding out every dangerous storm.

But have you been watching Slow Horses season 6, and if so what did you think of it?

