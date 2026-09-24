nutgrove

Driver (70s) injured after car crashes through front of Costa at Dublin shopping centre

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
6.53pm, 24 Sep 2026
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A CAR CRASHED through the front of a Costa Coffee shop at Nutgrove Shopping Centre in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on Nutgrove Avenue, Dublin 14, at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Footage shared online showed the car driving at speed through the glass doors at the front of the coffee shop.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said no other injuries have been reported at this time.

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