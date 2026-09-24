Man (42) accused of knife attack on his partner to make High Court bail application

A 42-YEAR-OLD MAN who allegedly caused his partner to suffer 15 stab and defensive wounds and a fractured cheekbone in a knife attack is to make a High Court application for bail.

The man appeared before Cork District Court by video link today, having previously been remanded in custody following an alleged incident on 5 September.

The man, who has no previous convictions, also allegedly stabbed his adult daughter in the breast area in the same attack.

The man consented to a four-week remand of the case until 22 October next.

His solicitor Frank Buttimer was not in a position to represent him arising out of the withdrawal of services by solicitors. Judge Liz Healy heard that a High Court bail application has been lodged in the case.

Meanwhile, at a previous court sitting on 8 September last the man told Cork District Court they were “the perfect, happy, loving family” until cocaine addiction ruined his life.

He cried in court as he apologised to his family for the hurt and pain he caused them. He said that he loved his partner and their daughter and was apologising from the bottom of his heart.

“The horrible disease of addiction changed my life. I have never hurt anyone. We were the perfect, happy, loving family, that anyone could ask for.

“I am battling cocaine addiction for the last two years. This addiction has ruined my life. I want to get into rehabilitation immediately to change my life… I am a happy, loving, caring person affected by addiction. I want my life back.”

The man said that he wanted to get his drug addiction problems “sorted”. He also told Judge David Waters that he hoped to be admitted to a psychiatric facility for inpatient treatment for mental health problems.

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He insisted that he had no recollection of the incident.

“They are the love of my life. I would not harm anyone. I am a hardworking man.

“I would never knowingly harm my family. I will never ever contact them again.

“I need to fix my life before I can fix anything else. I will never again use them (drugs.) I never ever harmed or even raised my voice to the kids.

“I love them to bits. They are my whole life. I would really like to apologise for my actions.”

Judge Waters previously declined to grant bail in the case. He said that the case appeared to involve “a savage and serious assault on two innocent parties.”

He also said that the accused hadn’t shown “one iota of concern” for his family.

The man had told him that he didn’t know how to resolve his problems from prison. He had promised to stay away from his family in the event of him being granted bail to attend rehabilitation.

District court jurisdiction has been refused and a book of evidence is being prepared in the case.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan also previously told the court that the alleged incident at 2am on 5 September gave rise to the accused being charged with two assault causing harm charges.

He said that gardaí were very concerned that the man would interfere with witnesses if he was granted bail in the case.

An interim barring order has also been granted in the case requiring the accused man to stay away from the family home.