Date set for Seanad byelection to fill seat vacated by Fine Gael (but only 234 people get a vote)

A SEANAD BYELECTION to fill the seat vacated by Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne will take place in November, and 234 people will be eligible to vote.

Housing Minister James Browne today signed the polling day order for the contest, which was triggered after Kyne was elected to the Dáil in the Galway West byelection in May.

The deadline for nominations is 12pm on Tuesday 6 October, with the Seanad returning officer due to rule on nominations on Friday 16 October.

Ballot papers will then be issued on 23 October, with voting closing at 11am on Friday, 6 November.

Fine Gael has selected Dublin City councillor and former lord mayor Ray McAdam to contest the seat.

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McAdam unsuccessfully contested the Dublin Central byelection in May, which was won by Social Democrats candidate Daniel Ennis.

The Seanad vacancy is on the Cultural and Educational panel, where Kyne had held a seat since 2020 before his election to the Dáil in May.

Unlike a general election, the electorate for the Seanad contest will consist solely of members of the Oireachtas, with all 174 TDs and 60 senators entitled to vote.

Opposition parties had previously held discussions about putting forward a joint candidate for the vacancy following their successful joint backing of President Catherine Connolly last year.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik initially proposed an agreed “Left/Green woman candidate”, while Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns sought talks involving Labour, the Greens, Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner, who had previously been suggested as a potential candidate, has since confirmed that she will not contest the byelection.

Candidates for the panel vacancy can be nominated by nine members of the Oireachtas or by a nominating body registered for the Cultural and Educational panel.