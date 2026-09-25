Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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9.01pm, 25 Sep 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

U2 have a new album on the way, Oasis tickets are causing a frenzy and, for the first time in almost 30 years, Orangemen are set to march along Portadown’s Garvaghy Road this weekend.

Yes, somehow we’re back in the late 1990s, and not in a good way. Anyways, on to the quiz.

How many people will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Seanad byelection to fill Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne's seat? (It's only the elected members of the Oireachtas)
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160
194

234
246
Who held a short, secret meeting with the head of the CIA at Shannon Airport this week?
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Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
What is the name of U2’s newly announced album?
Island Records
Street of Dreams
Field of Mesmer

Carnaval de Luz
On the Road Again
Oasis fans hoping to see the band at Slane Castle next year will have to pay how much for a standard general admission ticket, before the service charge?
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€101.25
€131.25

€161.25
€181.25
Which of these caused an emergency Fianna Fáil meeting this week?
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A disagreement over changes to citizenship rules
A dispute with independent TDs over the renters’ tax credit

Plans to extend cuts to fuel excise
Fine Gael TDs announcing details of a sports grants scheme
Which tech giant was fined more than €400 million by Ireland's Data Protection Commission this week?
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Google
Meta

Apple
Microsoft
During his UN speech this week, Donald Trump said the term "artificial intelligence" should instead be replaced by... what?
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Machine intelligence
Digital intelligence

Super intelligence
US intelligence
Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne tabled a bill this week calling for a ban on the sale of cigarettes and vapes to anyone born after which year?
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2005
2007

2009
2011
According to figures published this week, wholesale electricity prices were how much higher in August than a year earlier?
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37.3%
52.6%

61.8%
76.9%
A rogue AI model made headlines after hacking into the government systems of which country?
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Canada
Australia

Denmark
New Zealand
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Paperboy
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Glasses bunny
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