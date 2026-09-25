The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

U2 have a new album on the way, Oasis tickets are causing a frenzy and, for the first time in almost 30 years, Orangemen are set to march along Portadown’s Garvaghy Road this weekend.

Advertisement

Yes, somehow we’re back in the late 1990s, and not in a good way. Anyways, on to the quiz.