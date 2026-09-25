Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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Crowds assembled on Grafton Street to see a surprise performance by U2 this afternoon. Rolling News Rolling News

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Students in Italy took to the streets to march on Montecitorio - Chamber of Deputies - to protest the new school decree-law issued yesterday by the Meloni government, arguing that the real issues facing schools lie elsewhere. © Marco Di Gianvito / ZUMA Press Wi © Marco Di Gianvito / ZUMA Press Wi / ZUMA Press Wi

#ITALY: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet adopted a decree law banning burqas and niqabs in schools and capping the number of students with a poor command of Italian per class.

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#MANCHESTER CITY: Manchester City was found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, according to reports.

#STRAIT OF HORMUZ: Iran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear programme in seven days if the US lifts its naval blockade, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that would include Lebanon.

PARTING SHOT

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IT WAS, AT the same time, the best- and worst-kept secret in Irish show business.

A small crowd started gathering outside Mount Temple shortly after 9am in the hope of catching a glimpse of one of U2′s members, as word filtered out that something special might be in the offing to mark the day that the band celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The Journal’s Daragh Brophy was at the scene to report on the day.