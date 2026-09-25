Woman in her 70s dies following three-car collision in Wexford

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a three-car collision in Co Wexford this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the crash on the N30 at Ballymackesy, Clonroche, shortly after 2.40pm.

The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The driver and sole occupant of a second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The occupants of the third car did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The road remains closed this evening while gardaí carry out a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have camera or dash-cam footage to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 051 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.