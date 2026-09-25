The question dividing the internet: can you bring iced coffee to an interview? It's complicated...

THE INTERNET HAS spent the week furiously debating what is apparently now one of the great workplace questions of our day.

No, not AI replacing your job. Not working from home. Not even the glorious four-day week. It’s whether you could, would or should bring an iced coffee to a job interview.

What began as fairly innocuous advice from a recruiter has now encompassed the moral fibre of Gen Z, its work ethic, corporate etiquette and, in one Irish contribution, whether society is “decadently” rejecting work.

Grab a coffee, this will take a minute.

What started all of this?

US recruiter Caitlin Wehniainen, who says she has 16 years’ experience largely working with “super buttoned-up” Fortune 500 companies, posted a TikTok advising Gen Z candidates not to arrive at interviews clutching iced coffees.

“When you show up with an iced coffee or an iced latte, it says that the interview is just a stop on your list of errands for the day,” Wehniainen said.

“It looks like you went to Target, you went to Starbucks, now you’re stopping by your interview.”

Finish the coffee beforehand, Wehniainen advised.

Seems pretty harmless. Everyone took it well?

Absolutely not.

As The Guardian documented, one commenter insisted: “Professional millennial here. I would never show up with a drink in my hand.”

Another declared that Gen Z had “lost the art of professionalism”.

The younger side had rather different questions.

“But an interview IS just a stop on my day,” read one response.

Another: “Do you guys need employees or not?”

What do actual recruiters think?

They can’t agree either.

Ashley Daugherty of recruitment company Randstad told Fortune: “It isn’t really about coffee. It’s about who gets to define ‘professional’.”

File photo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trent Cotton of recruitment software firm iCIMS argued that if a company thinks holding a latte means somebody isn’t serious about their career, it is “majoring in the minors”.

His advice? “Bring the coffee. Ask the harder questions too.”

Others were more cautious. Amanda Augustine told Business Insider that there are boringly practical reasons to ditch it: condensation can leave you with a wet hand before a handshake and, of course, you could spill the thing.

Talent expert Steve Levy had a simpler response: “Did you bring some for me?”

And social media remained calm and reasonable from there?

You know the answer.

One person asked Reddit yesterday whether they should bring an iced coffee to an upcoming medical school interview, and whether they should bring one for the interviewer too.

One response suggested: “Assert dominance and make it Irish.”

Another advised emailing ahead to ask for the interviewer’s order.

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Elsewhere on Reddit, one commenter summed up the other side: “All due respect, you can’t hold off on that coffee for 30-60 minutes?”

suing the nhs for not letting me take an iced coffee into the mri machine — big duntles (@biglunty) September 23, 2026

Even Starbucks joined in, posting an image on Instagram of someone clutching an iced drink with the caption: “pulling up to the interview like”.

Then the columnists arrived?

Of course they did.

The Guardian devoted one of its Pass Notes to “the great iced coffee debate”, while Bon Appétit weighed in under the headline: “Maybe Don’t Bring Your Iced Coffee to a Job Interview.”

And Ireland has made its contribution too.

Writing in The Irish Times yesterday, Finn McRedmond argued that the coffee controversy, while “a frivolous example”, was part of a wider debate about Gen Z’s relationship with work.

“When I hear about the need to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” McRedmond wrote, “I always wonder why no one ever realises it might just mean they ought to work more.”

She ultimately argued that work is valuable “in and of itself”, warning that any generation which “decadently rejects it” could learn that lesson the hard way.

Again, this all started with an iced coffee.

What does The Journal newsroom think?

In the interests of rigorous journalism, we conducted our own snap poll.

File photo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Asked whether it was okay to bring an iced coffee to a job interview, six votes were cast for “yes”, six for “I couldn’t care less” and two for “no”. People could vote for more than one option.

One editor, who estimated they had conducted a few hundred interviews, felt people were “reading way too much into it”.

“People do way worse things than bringing a drink in,” they said. “If they have their own coffee then you don’t have to offer them a drink!”

There was, however, a limit.

“Weirdly, I would have an issue with someone bringing in a can of Coke. It would feel chaotic.”

Those opposed had their reasons too.

“It wouldn’t alone prevent me from hiring someone, but you haven’t been invited to a social event, i.e. having a coffee with someone, so it’s just rude to act like you have,” one colleague said.

Another said: “Iced coffees have a frivolous vibe and in an interview you are there to show you can do work, so you don’t bring non-work props.”

“In the same way you don’t wear jeans. It’s just about showing that you understand the assignment.”

Another colleague remained unconvinced: “Not hiring someone because they have a little sip during an interview is crazy.”

As for why iced coffee specifically? One colleague had a theory: “I’m thinking people associate iced coffee with Gen Z notions.”

Fine. But should I bring one to my next interview?

Probably not, if only because you now know there is a non-zero chance the person sitting opposite you has spent this week developing extremely strong feelings about it.

Finish it outside, wipe the condensation off your hand, walk in and get the job.

Who cares. Apparently getting the job is the easy part.

Do you think it’s OK for people to bring an iced coffee to a job interview?