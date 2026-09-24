The album will feature 12 new songs by the band. Alamy Stock Photo
U2

Dolly Parton’s final recorded vocal performance to feature on new U2 album

The song, Torn, was co-written by U2, Parton and Irish songwriter Johnny McDaid.
5.01pm, 24 Sep 2026
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DOLLY PARTON’S FINAL recorded vocal performance is set to feature on U2’s upcoming album, the band has revealed.

The late country music legend appears alongside Bono on Torn, the final track on U2’s newly announced album Carnaval De Luz.

The country song, which explores broken family ties, was co-written by U2, Parton and Irish songwriter Johnny McDaid, with Daniel Lanois playing pedal steel.

Parton died last month at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Island Records today confirmed that Carnaval De Luz will be released on 13 November and will feature 12 tracks.

It will be U2’s first full-length album of new material since 2017’s Songs of Experience. The band released two six-track EPs, Days of Ash and Easter Lily, earlier this year.

PHOTO - U2 - Street Of Dreams cover image no text CREDIT-Viviane Sassen The cover image for Carnaval de Luz. Island Records Island Records

The announcement comes during the week marking 50 years since Larry Mullen Jr pinned a handwritten notice seeking musicians to a noticeboard at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin.

The album was recorded in a number of locations and produced by Jacknife Lee, with Brian Eno, Martin Garrix and Ryan Tedder among those also contributing.

U2 have also released a new track from the record, Silencio, today, alongside a music video filmed in Mexico City earlier this year.

The Edge described the new record as “a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs”.

Bono, meanwhile, said the record would feature “loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms” and “silver tears”.

“If the world is in darkness we better not be,” Bono added.

Carnaval De Luz will be U2’s 16th studio album and comes during the Dublin band’s 50th anniversary year.

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