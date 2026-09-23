U2 have, somehow, made another album

U2 HAVE REVEALED the title of their upcoming album, their first full record of original material since 2017.

The Dublin band’s new album will be called Carnaval de Luz, which translates as Carnival of Light.

Bono revealed the title during an appearance alongside bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jnr on The Irish Times podcast Drummer Seeks Musicians: The Making of U2.

“So am I allowed to say the name of the album or not?” Bono asked towards the end of the interview.

“I can’t say it. I’m going to say it. The new album is called Carnaval de Luz.”

Bono said the band had rediscovered something special while making the record.

“The song, that recording and this album we’ve made, we’ve caught it again. And it’s strong stuff,” he said.

The album will be U2’s first LP of original material since Songs of Experience was released in 2017.

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The band are also due to release their latest single, Silencio, tomorrow, with further details about the album expected this week.

The announcement comes during a significant week for U2, who will mark 50 years since their formation this Friday.

On 25 September 1976, the teenage musicians who would eventually become U2 gathered for their first rehearsal in drummer Larry Mullen Jnr’s kitchen at 60 Rosemount Avenue in Artane, Dublin.

Mullen had put a notice on a bulletin board at Mount Temple Comprehensive seeking musicians to form a band.

Reflecting on why the four musicians have remained together five decades later, Adam Clayton told the podcast: “We stayed in Ireland, we stayed close, we raised our families.”

“It was like, why would we split up? Why would we? It’s just much more interesting to get up each day and go around and see your mates and make music.”

Bono said the possibility of finding “the perfect song or the perfect performance” remained the band’s “drug of choice”.

“I’m not a full artist without Edge, Adam and Larry,” he said. “We needed each other to be whole.”