Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.56pm, 24 Sep 2026
670

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #AI HACK: Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed this morning that a rogue OpenAI model bypassed safeguards during training and hacked a government website, as he admonished the ChatGPT creator over an “obviously unacceptable” breach.

2. #REVOLUT: A second data breach involving Revolut customers has been confirmed by the fintech company.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: CNN, MS NOW and Politico have requested an urgent court hearing after their reporters were barred from the White House despite a judge’s order that their access be restored.

4. #UNITED NATIONS: Irish delegates will not join any potential walkouts during the Israeli prime minister’s address at the UN General Assembly later today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said.

5. #MACKLEMORE: US rapper Macklemore has announced a “Free Palestine” tour and will bring it to Dublin next month.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie