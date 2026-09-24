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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #AI HACK: Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed this morning that a rogue OpenAI model bypassed safeguards during training and hacked a government website, as he admonished the ChatGPT creator over an “obviously unacceptable” breach.
2. #REVOLUT: A second data breach involving Revolut customers has been confirmed by the fintech company.
3. #WHITE HOUSE: CNN, MS NOW and Politico have requested an urgent court hearing after their reporters were barred from the White House despite a judge’s order that their access be restored.
4. #UNITED NATIONS: Irish delegates will not join any potential walkouts during the Israeli prime minister’s address at the UN General Assembly later today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said.
5. #MACKLEMORE: US rapper Macklemore has announced a “Free Palestine” tour and will bring it to Dublin next month.
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