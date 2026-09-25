EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DRUMCREE PARADE: An Orange Order parade is to be permitted to march down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in almost 30 years.

Advertisement

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: The number of people in emergency accommodation increased by 358 last month to 17,885, a new record.

3. #MANCHESTER CITY: Manchester City has been found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, according to reports.

4. #MOUNT TEMPLE: U2 played a ‘secret’ gig this afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation, playing a hit-laden 30-minute set at their former school.

5. #COURTS: Jeffrey Donaldson’s barrister told a pre-sentence hearing that his sexual offences “obliterate” any achievements that the former DUP leader made in his life.