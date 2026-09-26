CNN blocked from travelling with Trump on Air Force One

CNN REPORTERS HAVE have been barred from traveling with US President Donald Trump as planned on Saturday, in a new move by the White House to limit the news network’s access.

The president last week sought to ban three US outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico – from the White House, accusing them of providing only negative coverage on him.

After journalists with the three outlets were blocked from entering the White House complex, a judge ordered their access to be temporarily restored, saying Trump’s move was likely unconstitutional.

For Trump’s trip on Saturday to Tennessee, CNN had been scheduled to be the TV network in the press “pool” traveling with him. In the US, the pool is a group of news organisations who cover the president so that the footage can be shared more widely with other media who, often for reasons of space, can’t attend events.

However, a schedule released by the White House on Friday evening did not list CNN or any of the TV networks in the TV pool rotation.

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The pool is a rotating group of journalists that travel with the president and provide coverage to other outlets, due to limited space.

The White House schedule only listed a “Secondary TV” correspondent and crew: Lindell TV – a staunchly pro-Trump outlet run by his close ally, businessman Mike Lindell.

Earlier this week, when CNN’s White House access was still revoked, the top five US broadcasters made a rare joint move to halt pool coverage of the White House in solidarity.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting,” ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.

CNN declined to comment when reached Friday by AFP. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

With reporting by – © AFP2026