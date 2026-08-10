Public urged to check expiry dates on passports to ensure travel plans go smoothly

THE PUBLIC HAS been urged to check the expiry dates on their passports to ensure that their travel plans go smoothly.

The call comes as the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed that over half a million passports have been issued in the first half of this year.

Antrim, Cork and Dublin recorded the highest number of passports issued.

Over 93,000 passports were issued across Co Dublin, more than 35,000 in Co Cork, and just under 18,000 in Co Antrim.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee thanked staff at the passport service for their work.

Of the more than half a million passports issued in the first half of this year, around 130,000 were issued to people outside the island of Ireland.

McEntee said Ireland’s passport service is “world-class and processes applications rapidly”.

But in order to avoid turning up at the airport with an out-of-date passport, she has urged the public to check that their passport is in date well in advance of the departure date, and ideally before flights are booked.

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She added that the online service is the “quickest and easiest way to apply for your passport”, which is available 24/7 to Irish citizens worldwide.

Meanwhile, citizens living in Ireland who need to renew their passport urgently in advance of imminent travel can avail of the urgent appointment service available at the passport offices in Dublin and Cork.

Further information and appointment booking is available at www.ireland.ie/passports.

McEntee also noted that anyone applying for a passport since the end of June will receive the newly designed passport book and card.

The new passport was launched at the end of June, and citizens who have applied for a new passport or card since then will receive the newly designed version.

The Irish wolfhound features prominently on Ireland’s new passport Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

McEntee said she has been “delighted with the reception that the next generation passport has received”.

She added that the redesign was the “culmination of years of dedicated work from our passport service staff, working closely with Irish companies and artists”.

She also noted that the design was influenced by “extensive public consultation” and that in addition to the “beautiful” visuals, there are “world-leading” security features on the new passport which ensure the Irish passport is “one of the most advanced in the world”.