Plane forced to divert to Dublin after reports of smoke in the cabin from portable power bank

A PLANE HAD to divert to Dublin Airport after reports of smoke in the cabin from a portable power bank.

The Swiss Air flight departed from Zurich Airport at 6.11pm on Sunday and was headed for Boston.

However, it was forced to make an unexpected stop in Dublin after smoke on board the aircraft.

There were over 200 passengers on board and the plane touched down in Dublin at 3.07am on Monday morning.

It’s understood that the passengers spent the night in a hotel.

Flight Radar data showing the flight being diverted to Dublin AAIU AAIU

Ireland’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has commenced an investigation into the diversion to Dublin by a Swiss-registered Airbus A330-343 aircraft.

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The AAIU said the plane had reported smoke in the cabin from a portable power bank that had lodged in a passenger seat reclining mechanism.

There were no injuries reported to the AAIU.

Most airlines allow two power banks per person, but they must be carried on the passenger’s person or in a cabin bag stowed under the seat in front.

The power banks must not be stored in the overhead lockers, and they cannot exceed 100Wh.

However, there are some differences between airlines.

Ryanair allows power banks to be used to charge personal electronic devices, except during taxi, take-off and landing, or when instructed otherwise by the crew.

However, Ryanair does not allow power banks to be recharged at any time while on board.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus bans power banks from being either used or charged during flights.