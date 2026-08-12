EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FULL MOON HALF MOON: Millions of people in Ireland and across Europe are preparing to witness a solar eclipse this evening – you can follow all the latest on our liveblog.

Advertisement

2. #ARDMORE: A man was rescued from a boat off the coast of Waterford on Tuesday after suffering a shark bite while on board.

3. #HOT SPELL: Temperatures have reached 30 degrees in parts of the east after a status yellow heat warning came into effect this morning.

4. #LIMERICK: Alison Chawke has been released from prison after serving 28 days of her sentence for her part in an assault on two men at a luxury Limerick hotel in 2023.

5. #NEW RULES: Winners of the Eurovision Song Contest will no longer be allowed to host the event if an armed conflict or a “sensitive” geopolitical situation is affecting their state or neighbouring countries.