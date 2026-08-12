Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #FULL MOON HALF MOON: Millions of people in Ireland and across Europe are preparing to witness a solar eclipse this evening – you can follow all the latest on our liveblog.
2. #ARDMORE: A man was rescued from a boat off the coast of Waterford on Tuesday after suffering a shark bite while on board.
3. #HOT SPELL: Temperatures have reached 30 degrees in parts of the east after a status yellow heat warning came into effect this morning.
4. #LIMERICK: Alison Chawke has been released from prison after serving 28 days of her sentence for her part in an assault on two men at a luxury Limerick hotel in 2023.
5. #NEW RULES: Winners of the Eurovision Song Contest will no longer be allowed to host the event if an armed conflict or a “sensitive” geopolitical situation is affecting their state or neighbouring countries.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say