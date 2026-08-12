Heat warning in effect for half the country with temperatures 'brushing 30 degrees today'

A STATUS YELLOW heat warning came into effect for 13 counties across Leinster and Tipperary at 6am today and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

Met Éireann said the potential impacts include uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and animal welfare issues.

Additionally, the forecaster warned of the potential for an increase in water safety incidents as the warm weather is likely to encourage more people to go to beaches, lakes and rivers.

Liz Walsh, a meteorologist with Met Éireann, told RTÉ Radio One today that temperatures would be “possibly brushing 30 degrees today”.

She also explained the Status Yellow heat warning, saying the aim is to encourage people to take care.

“So a yellow warning is a be aware warning, really. So while these temperatures will not affect most people, they might affect more vulnerable members of society, such as the elderly, very young, and others with underlying health conditions.”

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Walsh also said that nighttime temperatures will be “very high across the bulk of the country”.

“So temperatures well in excess of 15 degrees, and up to 19 degrees possible tonight. They won’t get lower than that in some parts,” she said.

Climate scientists say that climate change is leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather.

While the burning of fossil fuels is raising temperatures across the world, Europe is the fastest warming continent.

Unsure of what exactly is happening with the earth’s climate? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.