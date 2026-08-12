Man in his 20s found dead in a river in Co Cavan

A MAN IN his 20s was found dead in the Annalee River in Co Cavan on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a person in the water at Drumaraw in the Ballyhaise area at around 8.30pm, a garda spokesperson said.

The man was taken from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

His body has been taken to Cavan Mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be arranged at Our Lady’s National Hospital Navan and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.