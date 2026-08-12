Raheny test centre's waiting time is double the national average. Alamy Stock Photo
Learner Drivers

Raheny driving test centre to close in September

Learner drivers waiting for a test in Raheny will now be moved to the Killester test centre.
5.21pm, 12 Aug 2026
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THE DRIVING TEST centre in Raheny, Co Dublin is to close on 18 September, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed.

Learner drivers waiting for a test in Raheny will now be moved to the Killester test centre, which will take over the Raheny service from 21 September.

Raheny test centre’s waiting time is double the national average, with some learners waiting over six months to be invited to apply for a test.

Confirming the closure of the test centre today, the RSA said building works in Raheny are “severely restricting capacity at the centre and its ability to meet demand for the service”. 

“Driving tests are being moved from Raheny to the nearby Killester test centre in Dublin. Additional accommodation has been secured at Killester, and all driving test applicants are being informed via email that their application has been moved,” a spokesperson said.

“It is anticipated that the move to Killester will result in improved driving test waiting times in the area.”

The RSA said driving test applicants who are waiting for a test in Raheny will be informed of the change via email.

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