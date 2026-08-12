Rod Stewart cancels remainder of US tour after undergoing heart surgery

ROD STEWART HAS cancelled the remainder of his 2026 US tour after undergoing heart surgery.

The 81-year-old singer will take four weeks off to recover after undergoing a coronary stent procedure, effectively cutting short the US and Mexico performances for the remainder of the year, which was due to stretch into September.

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” he said in a statement on Instagram.

Rod Stewart post to Instagram Instagram Instagram

“I am deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

He was scheduled to perform events across Ohio, Illinois and Mexico, as well as a six-night stretch at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

His representatives said Stewart was “doing very well” following the procedure and had “returned to his normal daily activities”.

The statement added: “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage.

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“Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.

“Information regarding affected performances will be communicated by the respective promoters and venues.”

Two further dates in Colorado are scheduled for September 2027.

The announcement came after Stewart postponed shows in Cincinnati and Cleveland following medical concerns.

Cleveland’s Rocket Arena earlier confirmed the cancellation on social media, writing: “Following a period of monitoring, doctors have advised Rod Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours. As a result, his performance tomorrow night, 11 August 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland has been cancelled.

“Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding. He looks forward to returning to the stage soon.”

Health problems had also forced the cancellation and postponement of shows in May and June.

In May, the Maggie May singer sent “apologies to my family of fans” in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after cancelling performances in Nevada, adding: “I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection.”

Less than a month later, he cancelled his San Diego show after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis.

Earlier this month, the rocker welcomed his sixth grandchild after his daughter Ruby gave birth to a son called Levi.