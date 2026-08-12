Around 300 TikTok staff in Ireland offered termination agreements after consultation process

IRISH TIKTOK STAFF who were warned that their roles were at risk in the company’s latest restructuring have now been formally offered termination agreements, following a consultation process.

It’s understood that the total number of people being laid off remains close to what TikTok proposed last month, with around 300 people to be out of a job come the end of this month.

It is further understood that there has been some extension for visa holders whose immigration status is linked to their employment at the firm.

Staff who were informed by management that they are at risk of redundancy can accept the termination agreement offer, which gives them additional redundancy pay, or opt not to sign and only receive the statutory minimum.

The agreements on the table have conditions, including a requirement for employees to agree that they will not make complaints to the Irish Data Protection Commission “or any other supervising authority” about how the company, or any of its group companies, has processed their personal data.

It also requires workers to agree not to make data access requests, under GDPR legislation that relate to the termination of their employment.

Staff being laid off work primarily in the area of trust and safety. TikTok has flagged in its official statements that the decision to reduce headcount has been made in line with its plans to advance “the latest technological innovations”, in an apparent nod to the role of artificial intelligence in its business operations.

One staff member who has been offered a termination agreement told The Journal that being laid off after years working at the firm has meant that they had had to pause the process of buying a house, and will have to delay their plans to start a family with their partner.

“I can’t do those things from a single-bedroom rented apartment. It’s impacted my life hugely,” they said.

The staff member said that they had not felt “safe” in their job for the last few years as they were aware of TikTok laying off workers in different countries.

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“The atmosphere in the workforce has soured because of these and other smaller rounds of layoffs,” they said.

At a virtual meeting at the time layoffs were first announced, staff were told that the workforce was being “reorganised” to scale up the teams’ capabilities to support “rapid business growth in the GenAI space”.

TikTok has said that its restructuring will lead to hundreds of new “specialist roles” in Dublin eventually.

Employees have also been told that TikTok, which employs over 2,000 people in Ireland, is ending a policy allowing staff to work from abroad.

The policy allowed staff to work from any country that they were legally able to for 20 days per year (meaning that EU citizens could work from anywhere in Europe, for example).

A staff member The Journal spoke with said this policy was hugely popular and that its withdrawal will affect a lot of workers from other countries who came to Ireland to work for the company.

TikTok informed employees that in cases where visa renewals, conflicts or crises in the location they are working from, or family emergencies arise, other arrangements will be put in place, including the use of annual leave or family care leave for those in the latter category.

John Bohan, an organiser at the Communications Workers’ Union which is representing some of the employees being made redundant, said that since layoffs were first announced workers had organised to fight for better redundancy terms.

“It’s no small feat to stand up to one of the largest digital platforms on the planet,” he said.

Bohan said that by doing so they have won “small gains” including timeline extensions for migrant workers, and offers of garden leave in place of payment in lieu of notice.

He added that when it comes to the planned rollback of work from abroad benefits, and attempts to restrict laid off workers from data access rights, union members are “more committed than ever” to creating “large scale positive change in TikTok”.