Ryanair partnering with Google's AI to provide its customer services

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED a five-year AI partnership with Google to “support productivity and customer service”.

The airline said the deal will also “help automate decision-making, optimise flight crew logistics, and support overall corporate productivity”.

The five-year deal has been penned with Google Cloud, which is the firm’s AI and data service for businesses.

Under the agreement, Ryanair will deploy Google Workspace and Google Cloud services to its 35,000 employees across its network.

Ryanair said this deal has been struck to “support its growth to 300 million passengers per annum by 2034”.

The deal includes Gemini Enterprise, which is Google’s AI and agentic platform for the workplace.

The agentic AI platform is designed to “connect organisational data, automate workflows, and create custom AI agents”.

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Ryanair said this system will be used to help automate decision-making, optimise flight crew logistics, and to support overall corporate productivity and customer service.

The airline added that Google Cloud’s AI technology will provide “multi-cloud resilience”, allowing Ryanair to “build a flexible system so it can utilise multiple cloud providers”.

Ryanair said this means if one cloud platform “experiences any issues, critical airline services can quickly adapt, keeping flights and customer services running without interruption”.

The airline will also utilise Google’s AI to assist fleet operations and maintenance scheduling, and to “modernise its workflow by replacing its existing collaboration systems”.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said that to support the airline’s aim of 300 million passengers by 2034, “we need to ensure we have excellent infrastructure resilience.

Wilson said that the agreement with Google “provides this, alongside technology partners that match our speed and relentless focus on efficiency”.

He added that the deal will help “drive even greater efficiency across our business while bolstering our infrastructure resilience”.

Elsewhere, Google Cloud vice president Maureen Costell said the company is “thrilled to be Ryanair’s AI transformation partner”.

She said the agreement “demonstrates how deploying generative AI at scale – coupled with modern collaboration tools for frontline workers – can help industry leaders scale securely, reduce operational costs, and redefine the travel experience”.