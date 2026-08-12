Many eyes will be turned skywards this evening Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Are you going to watch the eclipse later?

Tonight marks the most significant eclipse Ireland will see until 2090.
12.51pm, 12 Aug 2026
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THIS EVENING, AN exceptionally rare near-total solar eclipse will be visible across Ireland and other parts of Europe.

The eclipse will cover up to 98% of the Sun in some parts of the country – something that hasn’t happened since 1999. It will come just short of a total eclipse, which Ireland isn’t expected to see again until 2090.

The celestial event will be visible from anywhere in Ireland, although the amount of the Sun covered by the Moon will vary depending on where you are.

Whether you’re heading to a viewing party or watching from closer to home, you’ll need a pair of special eclipse glasses in order to view it safely.

So, tell us: Are you going to watch the eclipse?


Poll Results:

Yes (484)
No (167)
Maybe (124)

(And if the answer to that question is yes, you can send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie)

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