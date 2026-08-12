Quiz: How much do you know about Paul Mescal?

PAUL MESCAL IS one of the shining stars of the ‘green wave’, an Irish actor who has become the toast of Hollywood.

It was the series Normal People in 2020 that really gave his career a boost, but Mescal has gone on to impress in roles like Aftersun and All of Us Strangers.

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He might be a big star, but how much do you know about Paul Mescal? Put it to the test in our Best of the Box quiz.

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