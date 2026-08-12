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Quiz: How much do you know about Paul Mescal?

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12.46pm, 12 Aug 2026
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PAUL MESCAL IS one of the shining stars of the ‘green wave’, an Irish actor who has become the toast of Hollywood.

It was the series Normal People in 2020 that really gave his career a boost, but Mescal has gone on to impress in roles like Aftersun and All of Us Strangers.

He might be a big star, but how much do you know about Paul Mescal? Put it to the test in our Best of the Box quiz. 

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Where in Ireland was Paul Mescal born?
Dublin
Co Kildare

Cork
What role did he first play on stage?
The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera
Stanley Kowalksi in A Streetcar Named Desire

Brick in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
What was his character in Normal People's full name?
Connell Butler
Connell Grady

Connell Waldron
He made his London stage debut in 2018, but in what play?
The Plough and the Stars
A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Which song did he co-write on his girlfriend Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell?
Death Wish
Imaginary Friend

Men Like You
Where did he study acting?
He is self-taught
The Lir Academy

RADA London
Paul infamously starred in an advert for which Irish foodstuff, early in his career?
Denny sausages
Batchelor's baked beans

Brennan's Bread
In August 2020 he starred in a music video for which act?
Fontaines DC
Gracie Abrams

The Rolling Stones
What is the nickname of the character Lucius Verus Aurelius, who he plays in Gladiator II?
Hanno
Lucky

Aura
Which film is Paul starring in here?
Alamy
The Lost Daughter
All of Us Strangers

The History of Sound
What film is he starring in here?
Alamy
Aftersun
Carmen

Foe
Paul Mescal was an executive producer on The History of Sound - true or false?
True
False
Paul's mother Dearbhal recently brought out a book. What is it called?
Beauty in Motherhood
Discover Your Passion

Finding Joy
Paul was cast as Broadway composer Franklin Shephard in the film version of Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Richard Linklater. This film will be in production until what year?
2029
2035

2040
2043
Which Beatle is Paul set to play in the forthcoming film The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event?
Paul McCartney
John Lennon

Ringo Starr
George Harrison
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
Is this a member of Paul Mescal's family? Well done, you know a LOT about him.
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You scored out of !
Almost there
You know quite a bit about Paul!
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You scored out of !
Third place
Back to wikipedia for you!
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