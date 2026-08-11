Mother of man injured in M50 collision says there ‘has to be consequences for what’s happened’

THE MOTHER OF a man who was injured after a collision involving a car driving the wrong way on the M50 has said there “has to be consequences for what’s happened”.

The serious two-vehicle collision occurred at around 5.30am on Sunday on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Gardaí had been alerted to a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M50, and this vehicle was driving down the up ramp at Junction 12 when it collided head-on with a car.

Eight male teenagers were in this vehicle, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the youths remains in a critical condition.

The male driver of the second car, aged 22, was injured and removed from the scene to hospital.

It is understood that a garda investigation into the movements of the car will focus on how the youths came into possession of the vehicle and what they were doing before the collision.

Speaking to the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM, Sarah Jane Fox said that he son Craig, who was the driver of the other vehicle, is “doing well at the moment”.

She described him as “stable” and added that while he had “some internal bleeding yesterday, it stopped without surgery, which was a relief”.

“He’s sitting up talking, but he’s sore all over, which is expected,” she added.

“He was hit head-on at 100 kilometres an hour, he’s in shock as well.”

She said her son phoned her minutes after the collision from a garda members phone.

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She added that Craig couldn’t find his phone and that “we realised it had flown out the car when it was spinning”.

Fox said she got to the scene of the collision as quickly as she could after the phonecall from Craig, and added that gardaí were on the scene in minutes.

“The police were jumping the barrier on the M50, because they came down the correct side of the road and came across to him.”

Meanwhile, Fox said there were “guardian angels with my child on Sunday morning, it’s the only thing I can tell you”.

“How he walked out of that car… but he walked out of that car and checked on the other kids, he was asking how they were.”

She described her son as a “kind, caring, loving young fella”.

And while Fox said she doesn’t “blame the children in this”, she added that there “has to be consequences”.

“If them children had been at home in their beds, my child would have come home to me. I wouldn’t have had to go to him.

“My child is alive and he’s lucky, but there has to be consequences for someone for what’s happened.

“I’m not going to start placing hate and anger at them while they’re injured in the hospital.

“I hope they make a full recovery and face consequences of the justice system.”

Meanwhile, Fox said Craig recalls “every bit of the crash” and that is why he is “still in shock”.

“I don’t know if he’s going to get back in the car again to drive, and he needs a car for work.”