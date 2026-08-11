LAST MONTH WAS Dublin Airport’s busiest month in its history – with over 100,000 passengers travelling through the airport each day in July.

The DAA has said that this figure reflects the “peak summer holiday season”, with schools closed and many families heading abroad.

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It added that “significant amounts” of inbound tourists have also chosen to visit Ireland throughout the summer months.

Gary McLean, the airport’s managing director, said that demand is showing “no sign of abating” this month, with many people expected to travel through Dublin Airport during August.

So, today we’re asking: Have you been on a summer holiday abroad this year?

