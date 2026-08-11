Passengers evacuated before Dublin Bus caught fire during rush hour on busy southside street

PASSENGERS HAD TO be evacuated from a Dublin Bus that caught fire in the Donnybrook area this morning.

The incident happened on Morehampton Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and no injuries have been reported.

It is understood that the bus driver had ordered the passengers off the bus before it caught fire.

The bus was powered by diesel, with the fleet number SG555.

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Working cleaning up debris after Dublin Bus catches fire Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal

In a statement to The Journal, Dublin Bus said the fire occurred to a vehicle on the Route E1 on Morehampton Road.

“All passengers were evacuated from the bus, emergency services were called, and the fire was extinguished,” added the spokesperson.

Dublin Bus has now begun a full investigation into the incident.

Image of the burned out bus. Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal

The following diversions are in place for Route E1 and E2 Northbound until further notice.

Divert via Waterloo Road, Baggot Street, turning onto Pembroke Street Upper and back onto normal route

Stops 906, 907, 908 and 909 are not in use.