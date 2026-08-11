Applications to open for 25 'affordable' homes in Naas, starting at €243k for one-bed apartment

APPLICATIONS WILL OPEN later this month for 25 “affordable” homes in Co Kildare, with prices starting at over €243,000 for a one-bed apartment and rising to €365,000 for a three-bed home.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) and Kildare County Council today announced details of the next phase of affordable homes at Barracksfield West, Naas, Co Kildare.

The homes are built on a State-owned site that was previously part of the former Devoy Barracks complex.

The LDA is the State’s affordable housing delivery body and this development is the first LDA project outside of Dublin to directly deliver affordable and social homes on state-owned land.

Properties in Barracksfield West in Naas, Co Kildare LDA LDA

This phase includes 25 A-rated homes comprising of seven three-bed houses, seven two-bed duplexes and 11 one-bed apartments.

The three-bed houses have gardens, while the apartments feature balconies or terraces.

Upon completion, the development will include 219 homes, as well as communal open areas, bicycle spaces and a crèche.

The remaining homes in the development will be launched later in 2026.

All of the homes in this phase will be made available to eligible buyers through the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme, which is managed jointly by Kildare County Council and the LDA.

Advertisement

The Affordable Purchase Scheme makes newly built homes available at a reduced price for first-time and other eligible buyers who cannot afford to purchase a home at its open market value.

The local authority takes a percentage stake in the home that covers the reduction in price.

So, if you buy the home at a 20% discount, the local authority has a 20% stake in your home.

You must buy back the local authority’s stake after 40 years or if you sell your home, but you can repay it any time before this.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must have a minimum deposit of 10% of the purchase price and the affordable home must be their normal place of residence.

Inside property in Barracksfield West in Naas, Co Kildare LDA LDA

The LDA said that with the application of government supports and equity contributions, prices for the affordable purchase homes start from €243,477 for one-bed apartments; €292,933 for the two-bed duplexes; and from €365,216 for three-bed houses.

Applications will be accepted via an online portal, which will go live on Tuesday 25 August at 10am and remain open until 12 noon on Tuesday 15 September.

John Coleman, chief executive of the LDA, remarked that these are “high-quality, affordable homes in a sought-after location”.

He added that the development “generated lots of interest when the first phase came to the market late last year”.

Meanwhile, Sonya Kavanagh, chief executive of Kildare County Council, said the Affordable Purchase Scheme is “playing an important role in making home ownership more achievable for eligible purchasers”.