File image of R414 at Monasterevin in Co Kildare. Google Maps
Monasterevin

Cyclist in her 80s dies from injuries sustained after being hit by truck in Co Kildare

The incident happened on Monday on the R414 at Monasterevin in Co Kildare.
9.50am, 11 Aug 2026
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A CYCLIST IN her 80s has died from the injuries she sustained after she was hit by a truck in Co Kildare on Monday.

The incident happened yesterday at around 9.50am on the R414 (Rathangan Road) at Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

The female cyclist was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead in hospital yesterday.

No other injuries were reported at the time and the road has since reopened after being closed for a period.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the area of the R414 (Rathangan Road) – known locally as “Cow Pastures” – at Monasterevin between 9.15am and 10.15am and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare garda station on (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

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