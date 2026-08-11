GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

New drugs

1. The number of suspected poisonings involving synthetic drugs reported to Ireland’s national poison centre has doubled in just three years, with doctors warning that some of these substances – which look to replicate the effects of cocaine or cannabis but which can be much stronger – can’t be detected by routine hospital drug tests.

James McHugh

2. Tributes have been paid to former Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning football player James McHugh, who was killed in a road crash between Virginia and Cavan.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N3 at Drummallaght just before 2pm on Monday.

Secret service

3. US president Donald Trump was secretly moved from one aircraft to another, concealed in a catering container, upon his departure from Turkey last month due to Iranian threats against him, it has been reported.

Ukraine

4. Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people overnight and wounded dozens, after Kyiv warned that Moscow had received more ballistic missiles from North Korea.

Russia has stepped up ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, with Ukraine responding with strikes deep inside Russian territory.

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Colombia

5. Search and rescue efforts were underway early today in dozens of cities and towns in western Colombia after a powerful earthquake struck the region, killing at least 132 people and leaving many trapped under the debris of damaged and destroyed buildings.

Cultural quarter

6. Dublin City Council has appointed a contractor to deliver the capital’s new City Library, with construction to begin “in the coming weeks”.

Purcell Construction Limited will build the new library, which will be the first phase in the delivery of the new Parnell Square Cultural Quarter.

Counter-terrorism policing

7. UK police are investigating whether the man charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe could be linked to an alleged firebomb attack at Nigel Farage’s home, according to reports.

Joshua Kerry (28) has been charged with the murder of former Tory minister and Reform UK spokeswoman at her home in Devon last month.

League of Ireland

8. James McClean and Derry City are set to part ways, The 42 understands.

Discussions are ongoing but the Ireland international’s return to the Brandywell looks set for an abrupt end after less than a season at his hometown club.

Heat warning

9. Met Éireann has issued a high temperature warning for all of Leinster and Co Tipperary.

The warning is valid from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Friday.