Construction to begin on Dublin's new five-storey City Library within weeks

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has appointed a contractor to deliver the capital’s new City Library, with construction to begin “in the coming weeks”.

Purcell Construction Limited will build the new library, which will be the first phase in the delivery of the new Parnell Square Cultural Quarter.

The council said the appointment “marks a major milestone in the delivery of one of the most significant civic and cultural projects undertaken in Dublin in recent decades”.

The new five-storey library will be located at Parnell Square North and replace the existing Central Library at the Ilac Centre. The 6,100 sq m building will have spaces for reading and lending, as well as studying, working, creating and performing.

An artist's impression of a foyer in the new City Library. Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

Facilities will include a library for children and young adults, a makerspace, meeting rooms and study spaces, a multi-purpose conference centre, a café and exhibition areas.

The first phase of the project will also see the conservation and renewal of the historic Georgian terrace at Nos 23–28 Parnell Square North, including the full refurbishment of No 26.

Major upgrades to the Hugh Lane Gallery’s 1930s wing also form part of the project, along with the creation of a direct internal link through Charlemont House from the gallery to the new city library.

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The Hugh Lane Gallery is currently closed to allow the refurbishments to be carried out.

Dublin City Council said the project will “anchor the transformation of Parnell Square into a vibrant cultural quarter” centred around the library, and create “a unique destination that brings together literature, art, heritage and community while supporting the regeneration of Dublin’s north inner city”.

An artist's impression of a makerspace in the new City Library. Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

The project has an estimated cost of €173.2 million, with DCC stating that funding is being provided through a combination of support from the Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund and council resources.

The government has allocated €105.14 million in funding to the project.

Construction is expected to take just over three years, with handover of the new library anticipated in 2029 ahead of an official opening in 2030.

“This landmark project will deliver a world-class City Library, restore and celebrate some of Dublin’s most important historic buildings, and create a vibrant cultural and civic destination in the heart of our capital,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said he is pleased to be supporting the delivery of “one of the most significant cultural and civic projects in the State”.

“This is a project that will deliver lasting cultural, social and economic benefits for Dublin for future generations.”