Met Éireann issues 48-hour high temperature warning for 13 counties from tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a high temperature warning for all of Leinster and Co Tipperary.

The warning is valid from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Friday.

The forecaster warned of maximum temperatures above 27 degrees, and minimum nighttime temperatures of over 15 degrees.

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Potential impacts include water safety issues, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and animal welfare issues.

The warning comes as the weather gradually grows warmer after a period of rain and lower temperatures.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will bring “a good deal of dry weather” although further west there will be some scattered outbreaks or rain or showers.

It will begin cloudy, but the country’s skies, particularly the east and southeast, is expected to brighten up. Hill and coastal mist and fog may affect southwestern and western coasts at times.

Temperatures will range between 23 and 28 or 29 degrees in Leinster. In the west and southwest, temperatures of between 20 and 23 degrees are forecast.

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Thursday is also forecast to see temperatures of between 20 and 28 degrees, cooler in the west. The temperatures will fall to between 17 and 22 degrees on Friday as the warning expires.

The forecast lift in temperatures comes as the UK entered into its fifth heatwave of the summer at 9am. The UK’s Met Office has predicted temperatures could reach up to 36 degrees on Thursday, and an amber heat alert has been issued for most of England.