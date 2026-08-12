Planning to watch the solar eclipse later? Share your photos with us

PEOPLE ACROSS THE country will be looking towards the skies from 6pm this evening to observe a rare solar eclipse.

The solar event is only a small percentage away from a total eclipse, something which Ireland is not expected to see until 2090.

Viewing events are taking place across Ireland, but the phenomenon can be observed from anywhere in the country (although it is important to use protective eyewear).

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The Journal will also be providing live coverage of the eclipse, and how people are experiencing it – both at home and abroad.

Check out our explainer to find out everything you need to know about the best spots to experience the eclipse, and how it can be viewed safely.

Whether you’re planning to visit your nearest observatory, attend a solar eclipse party or take a look from your garden, we’d like to know how you’re observing the event.

Send your photos (along with your location and any other thoughts or observations) to pictures@thejournal.ie this evening, and we’ll try and include as many as possible in our liveblog.