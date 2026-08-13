Cork teenager Alex McKee dies after accident while in Greece

A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT who won a prestigious Ombudsman for Children Award earlier this year has died following an accident in Greece.

Alex McKee, who was due to enter his Leaving Certificate year at Terence McSwiney Community College in Knocknaheeny on the northside of Cork city, died suddenly on Sunday.

It is understood that an accident occurred in the bathroom of the accommodation in which he was staying with family members on the island of Kimolos in the Aegean Sea.

A postmortem examination, which is due to be carried out today, will determine the exact cause of death.

McKee was visiting the island with his Greek mother and his sister.

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Former Lord Mayor of Cork and sitting Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said that it was desperately upsetting to hear of the death of such a “vibrant and talented” young man.

“This is such a tragic accident. It is very sad for his family and his fellow students who were expecting to start the school year with him in a few weeks time,” Fitzgerald said.

“President Connolly visited the school a few months ago to recognise the vision and achievements of students at the school. This is a huge shock. Every effort will be made to support the family going forward.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Alex’s family. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.

In January of this year, Alex came to national attention alongside his classmates Mikayla Ryan and Reece Morey when they scooped the Ombudsman for Children Award at the Stripe Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2026. They also won first place in the Category of Health and Wellbeing.

Their project which was entitled Bumblebee was inspired by Mikayla’s brother Richard Ryan. Bumblebee is a communications tool devised by the students. Its aim is to support non-verbal children and adults living with dementia.

The Office for the Ombudsman for Children indicated that they were chosen as winners not just for their innovation but for their “strong focus on communication, independence and the rights of children to express themselves and be understood.”