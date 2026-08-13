Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

People watching the Little Flower boat in Howth in the good weather. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Many residents have been evacuated and a large number of roads have been closed as firefighters tackle a huge wildfire around Stourbridge. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WEST MIDLANDS: Huge fires caused “apocalyptic scenes” in England’s West Midlands, forcing some people to flee after blazes started tearing through homes on the UK’s hottest day of the year.

#DERAILMENT: Elsewhere in England, two people were seriously injured after a train with around 150 people on board derailed in East Sussex.

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#ITALY: A powerful explosion rocked an ammunition factory near Rome but no injuries were reported.

#NETHERLANDS: At least one person was killed and several injured in an explosion at a Rotterdam port refinery belonging to the Dutch subsidiary of the Swiss-based Gunvor Group.

PARTING SHOT

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Volunteers came to the rescue of dolphins stranded on a Gaeltacht beach in West Kerry on Wednesday.

Stephen Comerford, the IWDG’s offshore renewable energy officer, responded after the group received a call on its emergency line indicating that dolphins had been left stranded on Trá na Feothanaí in west Kerry’s Corca Dhuibhne.

“When we arrived at the beach, there were twelve animals there, and there were five calves as well – but all the young dolphins were already dead by that point and four adult dolphins were dead, so there were eight remaining with a chance of survival.”