HSE managing outbreak of potentially serious infection at Limerick neonatal intensive care unit

THE HSE HAS confirmed that it is “managing” an outbreak of a potentially serious infection in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

The outbreak is related to the bacteria pseudomonas, though a spokesperson has said there have been “no adverse outcomes to date”.

These are very common bacteria that are usually found in water, soil and on plants.

While most pseudomonads are harmless to humans, some, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can occasionally cause infections in humans.

Most human infections caused by pseudomonas are not severe and easily treated, but there are other much less common infections that usually only occur in people with very weakened immune systems, such as premature babies and people being treated in intensive care units.

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Most serious infections caused by pseudomonas occur in people who are already suffering from another serious illness.

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The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) notes that pseudomonas can cause healthcare-associated infections in hospitals, and can sometimes be spread between patients.

It adds that pseudomonas outbreaks are rare, but can occur in hospitals, where they are often linked to a contaminated source of water or other liquid.

For severe pseudomonas infections, such as bloodstream infection or pneumonia, antibiotics usually have to be given intravenously (by a “drip”).

The HSE Mid West had said that a “comprehensive programme of work is underway”.

This includes neonatal screening, environmental sampling and specialist microbiological testing to identify any potential source.

A spokesperson added: “While investigations into the source of the outbreak continue, we would like to assure service users that patient safety remains our highest priority.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely in partnership with clinical, infection control and public health specialists.

“We can confirm there have been no adverse outcomes to date.”