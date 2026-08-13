Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Hamnet

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet

The beautiful Chloé Zhao adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel Hamnet (with an Oscar-nominated script written by Zhao and O’Farrell) deservedly won its lead actor Jessie Buckley an Oscar. Now comes the chance to watch the powerful story of love and loss on the small screen. It’s all about the terrible tragedy that inspired Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Hamlet. Alongside Jessie Buckley are Paul Mescal and Emily Watson.

​​Available from Friday (14 August) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.

Reacher

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher Courtesy of Prime Courtesy of Prime

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back for season four of Reacher, which is based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Gone Tomorrow. If you’re a big fan of action, muscles and muscly action, then this is for you. In this latest season, a chance encounter with a stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, and Reacher is (uh oh!) drawn into a deadly game where he’s pitted against ruthless and powerful people.

Streaming on Prime Video.

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Sterling Point

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) and Oona (Bo Bragason) in Sterling Point Sabrina Lantos / Prime Video Sabrina Lantos / Prime Video / Prime Video

It truly is the summer of YA (young adult) series, isn’t it? If you’ve already watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, Off Campus, and Heartstopper Forever, then give this a try. Sterling Point comes from Megan Park, who directed the great but underseen My Old Ass a few years ago. This series centres around 17-year-old Annie Jacobsen (Ella Rubin), who is rejected from a prestigious summer programme and heads to her grandfather’s cabin (which she handily inherits at the same time) in Canada to try and find herself. What she finds is a big family mystery…

Streaming on Prime Video.

Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt

Frank Skinner Ellis OBrien Ellis OBrien

At the end of a sell-out UK tour, comedy legend Frank Skinner brings his critically acclaimed show 30 Years of Dirt to the small screen. This live stand-up special was filmed in front of a live audience at Soho Theatre Walthamstow. During the set, Skinner explores his career success, whether it’s possible for him to perform ‘clean’ comedy, and his thoughts on growing older.

Airing ​​​​​​Friday (14 August) at 9pm on Sky One and streaming on NOW.

Miss You, Love You

This HBO original film has a fab cast: Allison Janney stars as grieving widow Diane Patterson, who isn’t happy about having to plan her husband’s funeral with a total stranger, her estranged son’s assistant, Jamie Simms (Andrew Rannells). But as you’d imagine, the pair find connection along the way.

Streaming Friday (14 August) on HBO Max.