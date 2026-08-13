Temperatures to reach up to 31 degrees today as yellow warning continues

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to reach up to 31 degrees today as a yellow heat warning continues.

The warning kicked in for 13 counties across Leinster and Tipperary yesterday and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

Temperatures of 30 degrees have already been recorded at two weather stations at Oak Park in Carlow and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

Phoenix Park is also believed to have hit 30 degrees.

Met Éireann said that highest temperatures will range from 23 to 31 degrees, with the east of the country most affected.

Advertisement

Temperatures will be closer to 20 degrees in the coastal areas of the west and southwest.

Some hill and coastal mist and fog are also expected in the west.

The North of the country, especially parts of Connacht, Ulster and West munster are expected to see scattered thunderstorms and showers.

Amid the high temperatures in the east, Met Éireann has warned of uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and animal welfare issues.

A potential increase in water safety incidents also remained a key concern.

Liz Walsh, a meteorologist with Met Éireann, told RTÉ Radio One that while a yellow warning will not affect most people “they might affect more vulnerable members of society, such as the elderly, very young, and others with underlying health conditions.”