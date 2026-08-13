GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Nato

1. The US general who leads Nato military forces has said Donald Trump’s anti-Europe “political rhetoric” is not what the “military to military” relationship looks like, which he claims is “rock solid”.

Shark bite

2. A man who was bitten by a shark on board a boat off the coast of Waterford on Tuesday has said he did not think he would make it to shore alive.

Heat warning

3. Temperatures are set to reach up to 31 degrees today as a yellow heat warning continues.

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Boeing crash

4. A Chicago jury awarded $29 million (€25.12 million) in damages to the family of an Irish United Nations employee who died in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash.

Croker

5. Premier League sides Man United and Leeds wowed fans in a historic clash at Croke Park.

Nick Reiner

6. A Los Angeles jury has indicted Nick Reiner on murder charges in the killings of his parents, actor Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and adds the allegation that he was lying in wait before attacking them.

Clacton

7. Nigel Farage looks to retain his seat in parliament by fighting off a challenge from a man wearing a rubbish bin on his head.

NBA

8. The LA Lakers basketball team is being sold to former Disney CEO Bob Iger and investor Joshua Kushner in a deal valued at a reported $12.5 billion (€10.83 billion).

Moving on

9. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is set to leave her role at the end of the month, Donald Trump has announced.