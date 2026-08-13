European Championships galore, and the Hockey World Cup

THE EUROPEAN ATHLETICS, Aquatics and Gymnastics Championships all continue apace this weekend, with significant Irish interest in each.

Ian Machado Garry takes on one of the most dangerous men in the UFC for the welterweight title in the wee hours of Sunday morning, while the Ireland men’s and women’s hockey teams begin their respective World Cup campaigns on Sunday.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Ireland’s Ellie McCartney Andrea Staccoli / INPHO Andrea Staccoli / INPHO / INPHO