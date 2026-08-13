Ireland’s Gregory Williams scores his sides second goal from a penalty Corner Javier Torres/INPHO
From The 42Sports listings

European Championships galore, and the Hockey World Cup

It’s another glorious weekend of sport.
7.16am, 13 Aug 2026
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THE EUROPEAN ATHLETICS, Aquatics and Gymnastics Championships all continue apace this weekend, with significant Irish interest in each.

Ian Machado Garry takes on one of the most dangerous men in the UFC for the welterweight title in the wee hours of Sunday morning, while the Ireland men’s and women’s hockey teams begin their respective World Cup campaigns on Sunday.

ellie-mccartney Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final Ireland’s Ellie McCartney Andrea Staccoli / INPHO Andrea Staccoli / INPHO / INPHO

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