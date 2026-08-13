It might be hard to sleep tonight - temperatures are set to stay above 20C in some counties

SOME PEOPLE MAY have trouble sleeping tonight as it is going to remain very warm, with the temperature staying above 20C in parts of the east and southeast.

A high temperature warning remains in place for Leinster and Co Tipperary until 6am on Friday.

Met Éireann has warned this could lead to uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress, animal welfare issues and water safety issues.

In Dublin, a number of areas will see temperatures remain above 20C. Glasnevin is expected to be 23C at midnight, alongside Tallaght, Lucan and Stillorgan.

It will be 22C in Navan, Co Meath at midnight and 21C in Newbridge, Co Kildare, with temperatures of 20C and above also forecast for a number of counties, including Carlow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Heavy & humid for the rest of today with a mix of cloud & hazy sunshine with southwest breezes.🌤️



Some showery rain will affect parts of the West and North, with the chance of lightning later. ⛈️



Top temperatures of 22 to 30 degrees, hottest further east.🌡️ pic.twitter.com/SnHOskJlUw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 13, 2026

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Overall, Met Éireann said temperatures will reach lows of between 12C and 18C tonight, with very mild and humid conditions in store for east and southeast counties.

Atlantic counties will see some showery rain, with some thunderstorms possible for a time across Ulster. Patchy outbreaks of rain will then begin to move into remaining areas later in the night.

Friday will be dry overall with a fair deal of cloud and some sunny spells. Lingering showers may affect eastern counties, with some well-scattered showers in the west and north later in the day. Top temperatures will range from 17C to 25C.

It will remain dry overnight with cloud and sunny spells, though some isolated showers are forecast for the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

Saturday will also be mainly dry with variable cloud and sunny spells, and more isolated light showers in the north and west. Temperatures will range from around 16C or 17C in the northwest to 22C in the southeast.

The dry weather will continue into Saturday night for much of the country, but there’s a chance of some showery rain that will spread from the west for a time. Temperatures will drop to between 11C to 14C.

Sunday is likely to bring more dry weather with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. The forecaster said the cloud is likely to increase through the day with the chance of some rain and drizzle along the west coast. Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C.