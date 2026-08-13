Emergency crews on scene after train derails in East Sussex

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a train derailment in East Sussex in southeast England.

British Transport Police said the incident happened near Lewes railway station at around 3.54pm.

“We’re responding alongside paramedics and the fire service and will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Photographs shared online show at least two carriages of a train lying on their side, with two passengers standing on top.

We can confirm we were called at 3.55pm to reports that a train had derailed just outside Lewes. We are working with other emergency services at the scene.

Please visit: https://t.co/ii8ggJSnmt for more information. pic.twitter.com/eIepsffBG7 — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) August 13, 2026

Advertisement

In a statement, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is working at the scene while other emergencies services have also been alerted.

“Please avoid the area,” it added.

In updates, Southern Rail said passengers who are currently on trains close to Lewes station should remain on the train and await further updates.

The rail operator said: “A train has derailed in the area between Haywards Heath and Lewes. Emergency services are making their way to the scene and we are working out the impact this will have on our network.”

British transport secretary Heidi Alexander said she is “deeply concerned” by the derailment.

“Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted. We are working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers,” she said.