EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUNMANWAY A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficulty in a river in Cork.

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2. #MICHAEL RYAN A Chicago jury awarded $29 million (€25.12 million) in damages to the family of an Irish United Nations employee who died in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash, a US court spokesman said Wednesday.

3. #FOOTBALL The FAI has confirmed that it has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-elected as Fifa President.

4. #EU DEFENCE The US General who leads Nato military forces has said Donald Trump’s anti-Europe “political rhetoric” is not what the “military to military” relationship looks like, which he claims is “rock solid”.

5. #RADIO RTÉ Radio One remains the most-listened-to station in the country but some of its popular shows have seen a decline, according to radio data published today.