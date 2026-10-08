PSNI to begin sending letters to people suspected of committing offences at Portadown protest

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are to begin sending letters to people suspected of committing criminal offences at the protest against an Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The loyalist march was due to pass through the largely nationalist area on Sunday 27 September, after receiving permission from the Parades Commission.

The march has been blocked by local residents who say its goal is to intimidate them and dredge up memories of the Troubles.

Lawyers for the residents have sought to appeal the decision to let the march go ahead down the Garvaghy Road. It has been passing along a different route for decades.

The protest blocking the road is ongoing.

An aerial view of protest on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on 3 October. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A number of high-profile politicians, including Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, have attended the demonstration, which the PSNI has said is unlawful.

Other notable participants are musicians such as the rap trio Kneecap and members of the band The Mary Wallopers.

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On 30 September, the chief constable of the PSNI, Jon Boutcher, announced that a criminal investigation had been launched.

In a statement released today, the PSNI said it was moving to the next phase of that investigation after gathering evidence.

Members of Kneecap at the protest on 4 October Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said the “large-scale investigation” is being led by an experienced senior investigating officer.

“This team have been methodically working through the evidence collected by police so far during the operation, building this material into evidential packages in respect of identified persons reasonably suspected of committing offences,” he said.

“This work will now proceed to the next phase where individuals will receive letters regarding the interview process.”

He said he was “satisfied that this step does not have an impact on the ongoing judicial review, which I respect”.

Over the weekend, McDonald said there was “no question” about Sinn Féin cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday, she told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he has a responsibility to “apply all necessary pressure” on the British government to resolve the issue.

Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Bryant, has the power to call off the parade if he received a request from the police, but the chief constable has said he does not think it is necessary.