Garda probe after rented house allegedly wrecked by rampaging students

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LAST UPDATE | 57 mins ago
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a house was burgled and extensively damaged allegedly by students at a rented house in the College Court estate in Limerick, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Investigating gardaí have appealed to witnesses to come forward as part of their enquiries into the “burglary and criminal damage at a domestic residence” where students are understood to have illegally entered a house and partied.
The Journal understands that the house had recently been placed on the market for sale – it is believed that a sale had been agreed with a new owner.
The estate is well known in Limerick as a location where students rent houses.
Videos showing youths smashing up the house were shared on social media throughout Wednesday.
“Shortly before 1am, Gardaí were alerted to a large public gathering in a domestic residence. Gardaí attended the scene and no persons were present inside the domestic residence which had undergone significant criminal damage,” gardaí said.
A technical examination of the scene was carried out and garda investigations were “ongoing”.
Gardaí sought witnesses who were in College Court, Castletroy, and the surrounding residential streets between midnight and 2am Wednesday.
They also appealed to anyone “who may have camera footage, including motorists with dash cam footage from the area during that time” to make it available to Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Earlier in the day gardaí sealed off and designated the house a crime scene, after walls and ceilings and fixtures and fittings were torn down, in the overnight chaos.
A video shared on social media showed youths throwing a shelving unit through a window at the property.
Other homes in the same estate and surrounding areas have been badly damaged in similar incidents over the years.
The circulated video also showed youths screaming and laughing as more damage was caused to the property.
A male voice is heard shouting “Oh my god,” as a wheelie bin was thrown at glass doors.
Walls and ceilings were also torn down in the lawlessness.
The first floor of the property was also littered with what appeared to be attic and wall insulation, and a kitchen and bathrooms were also destroyed.
“This is fucked,” said another male on the video while a female voice is heard stating “no lads, every fucking room, welcome to our house tour”.
Additional videos surfaced appearing to show people carrying fixtures and fittings out of the house, and students jumping from the roof onto mattresses on the ground.
“All the windows have been knocked out of it. A couple of students said there was a party there, they must have all gone berserk,” said a bystander at the scene.
It was unclear if the youths filmed inside the property have any affiliation with University of Limerick which is located close to College Court.
However, a statement released by UL said it was “aware of an incident that took place off campus and that an investigation by An Garda Siochana is underway”.
“UL strongly promotes responsible behaviour and positive engagement with the community. While the vast majority of students are respectful and valued members of the community, the University recognises that instances of anti-social behaviour, including property damage, public disorder and other actions that negatively impact residents, are a matter of serious concern,” it said.
“There are mechanisms within the University student code of conduct for breaches of the code to be dealt with and complaints made to the University about individuals are taken very seriously.”
UL said it has “urged” its students “to be mindful of their actions and the impact they have on the community around them”.
“Anti-social behaviour not only affects the immediate community but also reflects on the entire student body,” it said.
The university said it also has a “community liaison framework in place designed specifically to facilitate dialogue between residents, the off-campus student body, landlords and relevant stakeholders”.
It added: “This includes a Community Liaison Officer whose role is to respond directly to complaints and incidents arising in the local community with the assistance of gardai where necessary.”
“In addition, the Community Liaison Committee facilitates regular and open dialogue with local community representatives and relevant stakeholders.”
UL said it also “regularly facilitates extra garda patrols, while also working with Student Life (UL’s student union) and residents’ associations and wider community stakeholders to promote respect, responsibility and positive engagement”.
With additional reporting Niall O’Connor.
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