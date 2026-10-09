PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS across the country are set to go on strike on 14 October.

Disruption is expected across hospitals, schools and government services.

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The move is part of wider industrial action which began last week as over 100,000 public sector workers began a work-to-rule amid a dispute over pay and the cost of living.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has an additional day of industrial action planned for later this month, with general secretary Linda Kelly saying teachers were prepared to lose a day’s wages by going on strike.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support the public sector strike taking place next week?

