Widespread disruption is expected across schools, hospitals and government services on Wednesday Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you support the public sector strike taking place next week?

Civil servants, health workers and school staff are among those engaging in industrial action.
10.38am, 9 Oct 2026
3.9k
11

PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS across the country are set to go on strike on 14 October.

Disruption is expected across hospitals, schools and government services.

The move is part of wider industrial action which began last week as over 100,000 public sector workers began a work-to-rule amid a dispute over pay and the cost of living.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has an additional day of industrial action planned for later this month, with general secretary Linda Kelly saying teachers were prepared to lose a day’s wages by going on strike.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support the public sector strike taking place next week?


Poll Results:

Yes (737)
No (248)
Not sure / No opinion (49)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether public sector workers deserve pay rises and strikes
Where they land
Strikes are justified due to government failure versus workers have better conditions than private sector
What they think
Public sector workers enjoy secure jobs and generous pensions
Government inaction and high living costs force industrial action
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